Celebrity Babies Born in 2023

A plethora of celebrity babies were born in 2023, and we’re here to cover all the exciting news about these little bundles of joy. Let’s take a closer look at some of the stars who welcomed new additions to their families over the past year.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton became first-time parents in January when they welcomed their daughter into the world. The presenter shared the news on Instagram, expressing her complete obsession with her “little masterpiece.”

Shemar Moore, known for his role in Criminal Minds, also became a father for the first time in January. He and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon were overjoyed to announce the birth of their baby girl.

In January, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend added another member to their family with the arrival of their daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens. The couple shared the news on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of their older children holding the newborn.

Surprising her fans, Paris Hilton announced the birth of her first child, a son named Phoenix, via surrogate. She expressed her love for her baby boy with an adorable photo on Instagram.

Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren welcomed their second child, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino, in January. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram, delighting their fans.

Love Island couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed their first child together in January. They introduced their daughter to the world on Instagram, filled with joy and love.

Adam Levine, Maroon 5 star, and his wife Behati Prinsloo became parents for the third time in January. They welcomed their third child, whose name has not been revealed, adding to their growing family.

Lucy Fallon, known for her role in Coronation Street, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Ryan Ledson. The couple shared a heartwarming black-and-white family photo to introduce their beautiful baby boy.

Heather Rae Young, from Selling Sunset, and her husband Tarek El Moussa became parents for the first time in January. The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy on Instagram and expressed their happiness and tiredness.

These are just a few of the celebrities who became parents in 2023. The joy and excitement of welcoming a child into the world is shared people from all walks of life, and these famous faces are no exception. We wish all these families the very best as they embark on this new journey of parenthood.