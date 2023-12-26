Stars Choose to Remain in the Dark: Why They Don’t Google Themselves

A recent study shows that many celebrities choose not to Google themselves due to the negative impact it can have on their mental health. While Google is a powerful tool for information and insights, it can also be a breeding ground for hurtful comments and criticism.

Miley Cyrus, known for her controversial MTV VMA performance in 2013, made the decision to stop Googling herself after realizing the toll it was taking on her happiness. “I refuse to Google myself. The minute I stopped Googling myself, you don’t imagine what a happier person I am,” she revealed in an interview.

Taylor Swift, one of the biggest stars in the world, shares a similar sentiment. She once expressed that Googling her name was one of her greatest fears, ranking closely alongside fears of sea urchins and earwigs. Taylor even admitted that she relies on her dad to send her news articles since she avoids searching her own name.

Selena Gomez, another celebrity who understands the importance of protecting her mental health, has also stayed away from Googling herself. In an interview, she confessed that she has not searched her name in years because of her sensitive nature. Taking breaks from social media platforms like Instagram is also a strategy she employs to maintain her emotional well-being.

Johnny Depp, known for his aversion to technology, has made a vow to never Google himself. He fears discovering lies and horrible things written about him, and prefers to focus on his craft rather than the negativity that may arise from online searches.

It is clear that these celebrities prioritize their mental health and well-being over the allure of internet fame. Choosing to remain in the dark about what is being said allows them to focus on their work and personal lives without the unnecessary burden of negativity. While Google may provide answers to many questions, sometimes ignorance truly is bliss.