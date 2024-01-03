10 Celebrity Marriages You May Not Know About

Summary: While celebrities’ relationships often make headlines, there are famous people who have successful marriages with non-celebrities. Here are 10 celebrity couples you may not know about.

Tina Fey: The comedian and actress is married to Jeff Richmond, who has worked with her as a composer for the sitcom she created, 30 Rock.

Ariana Grande: After being known for her publicized relationships, Grande found love with real estate broker Dalton Gomez, and the two got married in 2021.

Taylor Lautner: The Twilight star chose to marry Taylor Dome, a registered nurse who recently launched her own podcast.

John Cena: The wrestler-turned-actor married Shay Shariatzadeh, an Iranian-born engineer, in 2020. The couple keeps their personal life private.

Jennifer Lawrence: The Oscar-winning actress married Cooke Maroney, an art gallery director, and the couple welcomed their first child in 2022.

Ken Jeong: The former doctor and Hangover star is married to Tran Ho, a family physician, making them a power couple.

Natalie Portman: Portman married Benjamin Millepied, a dancer and choreographer whom she met while filming Black Swan.

Wanda Sykes: The comedian is married to Alex Niedbalski, who was a granite countertop salesman when they met.

Jon Bon Jovi: Bon Jovi and Dorthea Hurley met in high school and have been married since 1989, celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary in 2019.

Jimmy Fallon: The Tonight Show host is married to film producer Nancy Juvonen, known for her production company’s work on popular films like Never Been Kissed and 50 First Dates.

Meryl Streep: Streep is married to Don Gummer, a sculptor whose work has been displayed in various museums worldwide.

Christian Bale: The actor has been married to Sibi Blazic, a former model, for over 20 years and they have two children together.

George Clooney: After his divorce, Clooney met Amal Alamuddin, a prominent human rights lawyer known for her legal victories.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson: The Modern Family actor is married to lawyer Justin Mikita and the couple recently welcomed their second child.

Ellen Pompeo: The Grey’s Anatomy star’s successful TV career is often talked about, but her marriage to Chris Ivery, a music producer, is less known.

While celebrity relationships often take center stage, these marriages prove that there are famous people who have lasting and successful relationships with non-celebrities.