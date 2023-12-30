Celebrities Who Have Turned Down Royal Honours

In recent years, an increasing number of celebrities have chosen to decline the opportunity to receive a royal honour. While many famous faces dream of being recognized the British establishment, others have shared their reasons for rejecting such accolades. Let’s take a look at some of these stars who have turned down these prestigious honors.

Welsh actor Michael Sheen, who was awarded an OBE in 2009, later decided to return it. Sheen explained that he felt like a “hypocrite” after researching Welsh history and realizing the complex nature of the relationship between Wales and the British state.

Goldeneye actor Alan Cumming, who was made an OBE in 2009, similarly rejected his honor. Cumming cited the conversations surrounding the role of monarchy and the dark history of the British Empire as the factors that led him to decline.

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson declined an OBE in 2001, explaining that she did not feel that her work warranted such recognition. Lawson stated, “I’m not saving lives and I’m not doing anything other than something I absolutely love.”

Grime artist Skepta, also known as Joseph Junior Adenuga, turned down an MBE in 2017. In his song “Hypocrisy,” Skepta raps about rejecting the honor, stating that he does not seek acceptance.

Comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders declined OBEs for “services to comedy drama” in 2001. Saunders later explained that it didn’t feel right to accept the honor, considering her father had been awarded a CBE for his work as a Royal Air Force pilot.

The legendary David Bowie also refused royal honors, stating that he did not understand their purpose and that they were not what he had dedicated his life to.

These celebrities have made the choice to decline royal honors, each for their own personal reasons. While some may view such honors as prestigious, these individuals have shown that they prioritize their own values and beliefs above external recognition.