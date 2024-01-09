An Accomplished Journalist and Media Professional: The Journey of Susannah Guthrie

Susannah Guthrie’s career as a journalist spans over a decade, during which she has made significant contributions to the media industry. With diverse experiences and notable achievements, she has carved a niche for herself in the digital landscape.

Starting her journey with internships at Time Inc in New York City, Susannah quickly gained invaluable experience and honed her skills within the dynamic media environment. Equipped with a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Communications from the University of Melbourne, she fostered her passion for storytelling and reporting.

Throughout her career, Susannah held prominent roles as the digital director of well-established magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar and Elle. Her expertise in the digital realm brought innovative ideas and creativity to these publications, keeping them at the forefront of the industry. Notably, she was instrumental in navigating the ever-evolving landscape of online journalism, ensuring both magazines remained relevant and engaging to their audience.

As a senior editor at The New Daily, Susannah showcased her versatility handling a diverse range of topics and subjects. Her ability to delve deep into various issues and present them in an informative yet captivating manner earned her the respect of her peers and readers alike.

Susannah’s passion for travel and automobiles also found expression in her roles as the host of ‘A Taste of Travel’ on Channel Ten and a motoring columnist for CarSales. Her on-screen presence and expertise in these areas allowed her to engage with audiences, sharing her experiences and insights.

Beyond her professional achievements, Susannah is a devoted wife and mother. Residing in Melbourne, she embraces the hustle and bustle of both her personal and professional life, demonstrating her unwavering dedication to her passions.

In conclusion, Susannah Guthrie’s journey as a journalist and media professional is a testament to her talent, hard work, and commitment. Her diverse experiences and accomplishments have shaped her into an accomplished individual who continues to inspire and engage audiences across different platforms.