Stars and Their Spiritual Journeys: A Look into Scientology

In the world of celebrities, faith and spirituality often play a significant role. For some, that means embracing Scientology, a religion founded L. Ron Hubbard in 1954. Though criticized for its “cult-like” beliefs, Scientology has attracted numerous famous followers while also seeing some high-profile departures.

One of the most well-known faces of Scientology is Tom Cruise. Introduced to the religion his first wife, Mimi Rogers, in 1986, Cruise has been a devout follower ever since. According to Leah Remini, a former member, Cruise holds significant sway within the church and is even considered second-in-command to leader David Miscavige. However, Cruise has faced scrutiny and allegations of Scientology’s involvement in his personal life, including his divorces and his relationship with his daughter, Suri.

Leah Remini, herself a former Scientologist, is another notable figure in the faith. After years of alleged mistreatment and questions about the church’s leadership, Remini left and became an outspoken critic. She even wrote a book and created a docuseries, both aimed at exposing what she believed to be Scientology’s misdeeds.

John Travolta, another high-profile Scientologist, converted to the religion in 1975. Despite criticism, Travolta has remained a staunch defender of Scientology. However, the church faced backlash following the deaths of his son and wife, with some claiming that Scientology discouraged conventional medical treatment.

Kirstie Alley, known for her roles in movies like “Look Who’s Talking,” joined Scientology in 1979 as a means to overcome her cocaine addiction. She credited the religion with helping her achieve sobriety. Alley passed away in 2022 after a battle with cancer, receiving treatment at a traditional medical center despite Scientology’s stance against psychiatric care.

Danny Masterson, known for his role on “That ’70s Show,” was raised in a Scientology household. His involvement in the religion was coupled with his attempts to introduce it to his famous friends. Unfortunately, Masterson’s connection to Scientology became intertwined with legal troubles, leading to his conviction for rape.

While Scientology continues to attract celebrities, it is not without controversy. The religion’s beliefs and practices have been met with criticism, with some former members speaking out against it. The journey of these stars within Scientology is a testament to the complexity and diversity of spiritual exploration in Hollywood.