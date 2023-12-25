Newlyweds of 2023: A Year of Love and Celebration

In the year 2023, love was in the air and celebrities were tying the knot left and right. From glamorous weddings to intimate ceremonies, we witnessed the joy and celebration of these famous couples. Let’s take a closer look at some of the newlyweds of 2023.

Marc Anthony, the renowned singer, exchanged vows with Miss Universe 2021 contestant Nadia Ferreira in a star-studded ceremony in Miami. Their love story began publicly the previous year, and just three months later, Marc proposed to Nadia. On January 28, they said their “I do’s” surrounded famous faces who came to witness their union.

Reality TV star Marnie Simpson also found her forever love in Casey Johnson, with whom she shares two beautiful children. Their wedding, held in March, was attended family and friends, including Marnie’s Geordie Shore co-stars. The couple first met in 2017 while filming a show and got engaged in August 2020.

Sofia Richie, known for her famous family, said “yes” to Elliot Grainge in a lavish ceremony at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in April. The stunning bride wore a custom Chanel wedding dress, while her sister Nicole Richie proudly watched her walk down the aisle. Sofia and Elliot got engaged the previous year, and their wedding was a sight to behold.

In April, Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton surprised everyone with their engagement after a whirlwind romance. They tied the knot in a charming chapel in Las Vegas, with none other than Kim Kardashian officiating the ceremony. Unfortunately, their love couldn’t stand the test of time, and Chris filed for divorce later in the year.

Australia’s very own Sia also found happiness in love with Dan Bernad. Their intimate ceremony in Portofino, Italy, was graced just four guests. Sia looked stunning in a lace mermaid gown, while Dan sported a light-colored tuxedo. It was a beautiful moment shared between two souls deeply in love.

These are just a few of the incredible love stories that unfolded in the year 2023. From high-profile weddings to quiet celebrations, each couple found their own unique way to say “forever.” Love knows no boundaries, and these celebrities proved that love truly is a universal language that brings us all together in celebration.