10 Celebrity Couples Who Took the Plunge in 2023

Summary: This article highlights the engagements that took place in the showbiz world in 2023 for various celebrity couples. With surprise proposals, stunning rings, and heartfelt announcements, these couples are ready to start their journey towards marriage.

1. Ella Henderson and Jack Burnell: British singer Ella Henderson happily announced her engagement to swimmer Jack Burnell in January. They met on a dating app during lockdown and got engaged while vacationing in Mauritius.

2. Faye Brookes and Iwan Lewis: Coronation Street actress Faye Brookes revealed her engagement to her boyfriend of four months, Iwan Lewis, in January. They tied the knot in August at the Shipton Moyne Church in the Cotswolds.

3. Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker: Actress Vanessa Hudgens confirmed her engagement to MLB star Cole Tucker in February. The couple got married in December in Tulum, Mexico, after dating since November 2020.

4. Hailie Jade Mathers and Evan McClintock: Hailie Jade Mathers, daughter of rapper Eminem, shared her engagement news in February. She happily announced her engagement to Evan McClintock and set a wedding date for February 4, 2023.

5. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma: Actress Rebel Wilson got engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma in February. The couple had a magical proposal at Disneyland and welcomed their first child via surrogate later in the year.

6. Patsy Kensit and Patric Cassidy: EastEnders star Patsy Kensit said “Yes” to her millionaire boyfriend Patric Cassidy’s beach proposal in February. Although they briefly split in July, they reconciled and continue to plan their future together.

7. Kate Bosworth and Justin Long: Hollywood stars Kate Bosworth and Justin Long confirmed their engagement in April. After dating for over a year, Justin referred to Kate as his “now-wife,” sparking speculation that they may have secretly married.

8. Neil Jones and Chyna Mills: Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones and Love Island’s Chyna Mills surprised everyone with their engagement and pregnancy announcement in April. Despite initially thinking it was a joke, Chyna happily said “Yes” to Neil’s proposal.

9. Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton: Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton got engaged in April after a whirlwind romance. Although they tied the knot in April, they experienced a separation in November, with irreconcilable differences cited as the reason.

10. Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi: Actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced their engagement in April after three summers together. Their relationship became official in November 2021, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple in March 2022.

These celebrity engagements have captivated fans with their romantic gestures and love stories, leaving everyone excited to see what the future holds for these couples as they prepare to embark on the next chapter of their lives together.