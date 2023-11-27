New Article: Beyoncé’s Renaissance Premiere Impresses with Star-Studded Red Carpet

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated concert documentary, Renaissance: A Film Beyonce, premiered in Beverly Hills, California, last night, and it was a star-studded affair. While Beyoncé herself chose to skip the silver-themed red carpet, plenty of her celebrity friends turned up to support her. Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett made a statement entrance, along with other notable attendees such as Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry, and Kris Jenner, among many others.

The red carpet fashion was as captivating as the event itself. Kelly Rowland turned heads in a disco ball-inspired ensemble, while Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey showed their support in purple and black ensembles. Lizzo stunned in an all-white outfit, and Andra Day brought some wild child energy with a snake print gown. The red carpet was also graced the presence of Victoria Monét in a red hooded gown, and Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, who had a special mother-daughter moment at the event.

Without a doubt, the world premiere of Renaissance: A Film Beyonce was a night to remember. The documentary, which chronicles Beyoncé’s record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, is set to be released worldwide on December 1st. It promises fans an intimate look into the singer’s life as she reflects on her journey and the rewards of creating her own world. With Beyoncé’s talent and star power, this film is bound to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

FAQ:

Q: When will Renaissance: A Film Beyonce be released?

A: The concert film will open worldwide on December 1st.

Q: Who attended Beyoncé’s premiere?

A: Celebrity friends such as Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry, and Kris Jenner attended the premiere.