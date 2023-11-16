Powerful Demonstration of Solidarity for Israel in Washington, DC

In a remarkable display of unity and support, thousands of people gathered on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on Tuesday for the “March for Israel.” Organized the Jewish Federations of North America, the event aimed to raise awareness about the hostages kidnapped Hamas and taken to Gaza during the group’s surprise attack on Israel on October 7. The massive crowd, estimated to be around 290,000 strong, demanded the immediate release of the hostages.

Among the attendees were numerous celebrities, lending their voices and influence to the cause. Debra Messing, known for her role in “Will & Grace,” condemned the ongoing conflict as “madness” and expressed unwavering support for Israel’s defense. Michael Rapaport, an actor and activist, passionately called for the safe return of every single hostage and encouraged the younger generation to continue being agents of change. Their speeches resonated deeply with the emotionally charged crowd.

While the event primarily focused on advocating for the release of the hostages, it also shed light on the increasing violence against Jewish people. Van Jones, CNN host, highlighted the rise in anti-Semitic attacks and urged people to stand with the Jewish community during these trying times. His call for peace drew mixed responses, fueling a debate on the necessity of a ceasefire.

The remarkable presence of politicians, such as Senator John Fetterman and Representative Ritchie Torres, further underscored the significance of the march. Their unwavering support for Israel and insistence on holding Hamas accountable resonated deeply with the crowd.

The March for Israel not only became a powerful demonstration of solidarity, but also a platform to address larger societal issues. Tovah Feldshuh, a Broadway star, highlighted the importance of creating a world where universities become havens of enlightenment and moral clarity, free from discrimination and physical abuse.

The event culminated with Israeli singer Omer Adam leading the crowd in singing the national anthem, creating a resounding sense of unity and pride.

Despite differing political viewpoints on the conflict, it was evident that the March for Israel brought people together in their shared commitment to peace, freedom, and justice.

