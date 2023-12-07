Famous Faces Giving Big: Celebrities Who Choose Charity Over Inheritance

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the A-list celebrity world are stars who are making significant decisions when it comes to their wealth and inheritance. These famous faces are opting to give a massive chunk of their fortune to charity rather than passing it down to their children. Let’s take a look at some of these generous celebrities.

Simon Cowell, the music mogul with an estimated fortune of £496 million, made it clear that he does not believe in passing on wealth from one generation to another. Instead, he plans to leave his money to charity, particularly organizations focused on helping kids and animals.

Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder with a staggering fortune of £88 billion, is also choosing to donate his wealth to charitable causes. Together with his wife Melinda, they have established The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which has already received over $50 billion in donations and is the second-largest charitable foundation in the world.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, with a combined net worth of £218 million, have decided not to create an inheritance for their children. They want to give their money away to various charities, recognizing that their children are already living privileged lives and may never know the extent of their wealth.

James Bond star Daniel Craig, with an estimated £120 million fortune, has expressed his philosophy of giving away or getting rid of his wealth before he goes. He does not want to leave great sums of money to the next generation.

Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor and co-founder of The Giving Pledge, plans to donate 99 percent of his personal wealth to charity. Although his children will still inherit a significant amount, his commitment to charitable giving is admirable.

Other celebrities joining the movement include Jackie Chan, Sir Elton John, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Mark Zuckerberg. Each of them has made the decision to give back to society through philanthropy instead of leaving their wealth to their children.

These celebrities are not only leaving a lasting impact on the world through their talent and fame, but also through their incredible generosity. Their choices to prioritize charitable causes over family inheritance showcase their commitment to making a difference and creating a better future for all.