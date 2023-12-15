The highly anticipated grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas attracted a star-studded crowd, with celebrities like Cher, Tom Brady, and Josephine the Poodle in attendance. The midnight event was a spectacle of glitz and glamour, as A-listers and renowned personalities gathered to celebrate the launch of this luxury destination.

During the festivity, our reporter had the opportunity to chat with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, the iconic duo from the Emmy Award-winning show “Breaking Bad.” Both actors marveled at the opulence of the venue, expressing their amazement at the grand chandeliers and the overall elegance of Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

But it wasn’t just Hollywood stars who were mesmerized the new resort. John Summit, a local DJ who has gained significant recognition in the world of electronic music, shared his excitement about his upcoming residency at LIV Las Vegas, the property’s esteemed nightlife experience. Summit described the venue as “elegant and beautiful” and expressed his anticipation for the unforgettable nights he will be curating for guests.

Sports legend Oscar de la Hoya, renowned musician Lenny Kravitz, action star Sylvester Stallone, and rapper Tyga were also among the notable personalities attending the event. To conclude the memorable evening, Justin Timberlake graced the stage for a private VIP performance, enthralling guests with his musical talent.

The grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas undoubtedly lived up to its hype, providing a night of awe-inspiring entertainment and luxurious indulgence. With its star-studded guest list and extravagant offerings, it is clear that this new addition to the Las Vegas scene has already established itself as a premier destination for the elite and those seeking a taste of unparalleled luxury.