Primary Children’s Hospital Opens New Creative Space for Patients

Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City recently unveiled its 14th Seacrest Studios, a space dedicated to creativity and entertainment for the thousands of children treated there each year. The opening was marked a star-studded event attended celebrities like Miles Teller, Andy Grammar, Zachary Levi, and Ryan Seacrest’s sister, Meredith.

Seacrest, who helped spearhead the project, described the studio as a place of excitement, energy, and hope for the young patients. Equipped with state-of-the-art media equipment, including microphones, a green screen, cameras, and games, the studio allows children to take the reins and be the boss of their own creative projects.

“The patients get to make all the decisions, they get to have all the fun, they’re going to learn things and be inspired,” Seacrest explained. “And I think they’re going to meet some really cool people inside the studios too.”

For children like Payson Hinkley, who has experienced the challenges of being in a hospital firsthand, the studio offers a much-needed source of joy and positivity. “It was really hard when I was in the hospital, but to see that there’s another thing that will make kids happy, it’s just another thing that will make those days a little less sad,” Hinkley shared.

Hinkley is particularly excited about using the green screen to spread happiness to other patients. With the studio’s broadcasting capabilities, children can create shows, make call-ins, and explore various forms of media.

The opening of the studio comes more than a year after it was announced Seacrest during his time as a host of “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.” While the star-studded event was undoubtedly a highlight, the true impact of the studio lies in the lasting effect it will have on the young patients at Primary Children’s Hospital for years to come.