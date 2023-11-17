A Celebration of Hope and Healing: Hope for the Holidays Concert

Hope for the Holidays Concert, a heartwarming and star-studded event, will take place on December 16th at The Fisher Center in Nashville, TN. The concert aims to bring hope and healing during a season that can be challenging for many. Louis York, a renowned R&B duo consisting of Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly, will headline the event, captivating the audience with their powerful performances and extraordinary musical talents.

The evening will be hosted the talented Kelly Sutton from WSM/Amazon Music. The concert will feature an array of performances Ari Afsar, Jay Allen, Charles Esten, Megan Linsey, The Shindellas, and Twinnie. Additionally, the event will include special appearances Spoken Word Poet Steve Connell, music and media icon Kathie Lee Gifford, and U.S. Olympian and philanthropist Scott Hamilton.

Presented the True West Foundation and sponsored First Bank, The Inspire Foundation, and Aetna, the concert aims to benefit four local charities: Nashville Peacemakers, Alzheimer’s Association, The Onsite Foundation, and The Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation. By supporting these organizations, the event aims to make a meaningful impact on the community.

This unique concert experience goes beyond music and storytelling. It provides attendees with essential resources on-site to promote healing and inclusion. The goal is to create an atmosphere where every individual feels seen, valued, and cared for, especially during a time of year that can be emotionally challenging for many. The concert organizers acknowledge that the realities of life do not pause during the holiday season, and they aim to help individuals carry their burdens fostering a sense of community and support.

David Fischette, the event founder and executive producer, created Hope for the Holidays as a way to combat the pain and sadness that people often experience during this time of year. He believes in providing an event where people can come as they are and find hope, healing, and connection. By engaging the audience with captivating storytelling and beautiful music, the concert aims to create a space where individuals can feel loved and embraced.

Tickets for Hope for the Holidays Concert are now available, starting at just $49. Attendees can purchase tickets at The Fisher Center box office or online. Join this remarkable celebration of hope, unity, and resilience as the community comes together to embrace the holiday season with open hearts and open minds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Hope for the Holidays Concert?

Hope for the Holidays Concert is a star-studded benefit event that aims to bring hope and healing during the holiday season. The concert features captivating performances Louis York and other talented artists, along with special appearances prominent figures like Kathie Lee Gifford and Scott Hamilton.

2. Who benefits from the concert?

The concert benefits four local charities: Nashville Peacemakers, Alzheimer’s Association, The Onsite Foundation, and The Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation. By supporting these organizations, the event seeks to make a positive impact on the community.

3. Will there be resources available on-site?

Yes, the Hope for the Holidays Concert provides on-site resources to promote healing and inclusion. The organizers understand that the holiday season can be challenging for many individuals, and they aim to provide support and connect attendees with the help they need.

4. How can I purchase tickets?

Tickets for the concert are available for purchase at The Fisher Center box office and online. Prices start at just $49.