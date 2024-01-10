Celebrities Use Golden Globes to Show Support for Hostage Release

Celebrities at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards took the opportunity to show their support for the release of hostages being held Hamas. However, their gesture has attracted criticism. J. Smith-Cameron and John Ortiz were photographed wearing yellow ribbons to demonstrate solidarity with the approximately 130 hostages still in captivity.

The yellow ribbons were provided Bring Them Home, an Israeli hostage advocacy organization, and arranged Ashlee Margolis, the founder of branding agency The A List. These ribbons hold historical significance, having become a symbol of hope during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis when 52 Americans were held captive.

Social media users expressed their dissatisfaction with the celebrities’ actions at the Golden Globes. Some believe the yellow ribbon has ties to raising awareness for childhood cancer and should not be co-opted. Others highlighted that the significance of the yellow ribbon in South Korea is connected to the Sewol Ferry sinking, which resulted in significant loss of life, especially among children.

Amid the criticism, some defended Smith-Cameron and Ortiz for their gesture at the awards show. On the other hand, some social media users criticized celebrities for remaining silent about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Despite the mixed reaction, there were positive responses to other celebrities’ efforts to show support. For instance, The Crown’s Khalid Abdalla wore a dove pin in support of a ceasefire in Gaza, earning praise for his bravery and solidarity.

The Golden Globes provided a platform for celebrities to raise awareness about the plight of the hostages and the ongoing conflict, leading to diverse reactions from the public.