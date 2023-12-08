Summary: Celebrities have unknowingly been tricked into featuring in manipulated videos that spread pro-Russian propaganda. Several stars, including Elijah Wood, Priscilla Presley, Dean Norris, Kate Flannery, John McGinley, and Shavo Odadjian, recorded personalized videos for fans through the Cameo service. These videos were then altered to portray Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a drug addict. The doctored videos, which are not publicly viewable, surfaced on VK and Telegram, platforms popular in Russia. Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Centre discovered the deceptive videos and observed at least seven instances of such content since late July. Russian news media outlets, including RIA Novosti, Sputnik, and Russia-24, have also propagated this false narrative. This latest tactic marks a novel approach in the online information space, as Russia increasingly uses video and tries to spoof mainstream Western outlets. President Zelensky’s office dismissed the ruse, highlighting the ongoing information war conducted Russia. It called for global unity in confronting this threat.

False Narratives Spread through Manipulated Celebrity Videos

Misinformation campaigns are not new, but the latest tactic employed pro-Russia actors adds a new twist. By manipulating personalized videos recorded celebrities, these actors have successfully spread false narratives to present Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a drug addict. The unwitting actors, such as Elijah Wood and Priscilla Presley, recorded videos through the Cameo service, a platform that allows stars to create personalized video content for their fans. The altered videos, which are not publicly accessible, surfaced on VK and Telegram, Russian platforms with a significant user base. This strategy allows the false information to be disseminated to a wide audience.

Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Centre discovered at least seven instances of these manipulated videos since late July. The videos have also been picked up Russian news media outlets, including RIA Novosti, Sputnik, and Russia-24, which are known for their pro-Kremlin stance. This marks a noteworthy shift in Russia’s propaganda efforts, as they are increasingly using video content to shape public opinion. By spoofing mainstream Western outlets, they seek to reinforce the narrative that President Zelensky is corrupt and that Western support for Ukraine is detrimental to other countries.

President Zelensky’s office pointed out that Russia has been waging an information war not only against Ukraine but also the entire world. They emphasized the need for unity among the civilized world, corporations, and companies to confront this threat. Although the celebrities involved in the manipulated videos may not have intended to participate in spreading false information, their unwitting contribution to this propaganda campaign highlights the need for vigilance and critical thinking in today’s age of misinformation.