Celebrities Flock to Manchester for Exclusive Chanel Fashion Show

Manchester is set to host the highly anticipated 2023/2024 Chanel Metiers d’Art fashion show, attracting an array of A-list celebrities. Breaking away from the traditional fashion week schedule, the Metiers d’Art collections are held in different cities for each show.

Chanel has chosen Manchester for its vibrant pop culture and avant-garde music scene, which has made a significant impact on music history. The city’s reputation aligns perfectly with the French luxury fashion house’s vision for the event.

Celebrities like Pharrell Williams, Lily-Rose Depp, and Kristen Stewart, who recently made headlines for being spotted in Manchester, have been regular attendees of the Metiers d’Art shows. This year, new Chanel brand ambassadors Timothee Chalamet and Riley Keough are expected to grace the event. Notable figures including Margot Robbie, Paris Hilton, and Stewart herself attended Chanel’s Cruise collection in Los Angeles earlier this year, setting the stage for another star-studded occasion.

Virginie Viard, Chanel’s creative director since the passing of Karl Lagerfeld in 2019, will be hosting the fashion show in Manchester’s Northern Quarter. This venue selection continues the tradition of showcasing Chanel’s specialist ateliers, with previous collections held in Tokyo, Shanghai, Rome, and Dakar.

The invitation for the show comes with exclusive gifts, including a 12-inch vinyl record, a Manchester-themed cashmere scarf, and a magazine featuring a modified street sign from the popular soap opera Coronation Street, renamed as Chanel St.

To accommodate the event, Manchester City Council has announced road closures in the Northern Quarter, ensuring a seamless experience for attendees. Fashion enthusiasts can look forward to the release of a film capturing the show, scheduled for Friday at 9 am GMT.

The Chanel Metiers d’Art fashion show in Manchester signifies the city’s growing influence in the fashion world, solidifying its position as a premier global fashion destination.