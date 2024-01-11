Sony Open in Hawaii Kicks Off with Pro-Am and Star-Studded Lineup

The Sony Open in Hawaii, the first full field event of the PGA Tour’s 2024 season, is set to begin on Thursday at the Waialae Country Club. While the tournament promises excitement, it was the Pro-Am event held on Wednesday that stole the limelight. A number of familiar names graced the greens of Kahala, including esteemed actors Jamie Foxx, Anthony Mackie, and Jensen Ackles.

The Pro-Am event provided an opportunity for these stars to tee it up alongside some of the best players on the Tour, while also giving the pros a chance to familiarize themselves with the course. Among the professionals practicing ahead of the tournament is Si Woo Kim, last year’s champion, who displayed a strong performance at the previous week’s Sentry at Kapalua.

Looking ahead to the upcoming tournament, Kim expressed optimism about his chances if he can replicate his performance in Maui. He believes that shooting similar numbers will lead to a successful weekend. With a sense of confidence, Kim stated, “I thought I played pretty good shots, 21-under and tied for 25. Yeah, everything feels great and it’s just more easy or like I can start more here.”

The Sony Open in Hawaii also features local talent, adding to the excitement for the home crowd. Players like Hunter Larson from the Big Island and Blaze Akana, a UH golfer and Kamehameha alum, will be competing alongside Chan Kim, a Kaimuki native who is making his first start as a Tour member in his own backyard. For Kim, this event holds a special significance as he grew up watching it as a child, making it a treasured experience. Reflecting on his childhood memories, Kim said, “It was a special event that I grew up watching as a kid, I remember coming every year and watching these guys just hit it over bunkers where, you know, when I was growing up, I wasn’t hitting it very far.”

The first tee times for round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii are scheduled for approximately 7:00 a.m., Hawaii time. Golf enthusiasts and fans alike eagerly anticipate the start of the tournament, which promises compelling competition and the opportunity to witness both seasoned professionals and rising stars showcase their skills.

