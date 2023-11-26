Star Power: Celebrities Flock to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The annual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the UAE capital has always been a magnet for big names across various industries. While the focus remains on the drivers competing on the track, celebrities from the entertainment, sports, and modeling worlds add an extra dose of glamour from the viewing decks.

This year, the star-studded event did not disappoint. A-listers flocked to the Yas Marina Circuit to revel in the exhilarating atmosphere of Formula One racing. From Hollywood actors to international models and renowned athletes, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix attracted an impressive lineup.

Among the VIP attendees spotted during Lewis Hamilton’s grid walk were supermodel Naomi Campbell, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, and the Hemsworth brothers, Chris and Liam, known for their frequent visits to the UAE. The presence of these high-profile figures only intensified the excitement in the air.

Notable figures from the sports world also made their presence felt. Former tennis player Maria Sharapova, a long-time supporter of Hamilton, was captured in a clip that surfaced online. British actor Jason Statham, known for his action-packed roles, was spotted on the tracks, even taking a moment to pose for a selfie with Japanese racer Yuki Tsunoda.

Meanwhile, American rapper and record producer Will.i.am made a return appearance this year. Having attended last year’s Grand Prix, his presence added an extra touch of musical flair to the event.

Other big names gracing the UAE capital with their presence this year include football stars Kevin De Bruyne and Paul Pogba, as well as Brazilian legend Ronaldo. Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei also brought her star power to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

With such a star-studded turnout, the annual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix solidifies its reputation as a must-attend event for both motorsport enthusiasts and celebrity aficionados alike. The intersection of sports and entertainment creates a unique spectacle that captivates fans from around the world.

