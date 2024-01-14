Jo Koy Receives Support from Fellow Comedians Despite Backlash Over Golden Globes Hosting

Comedian Jo Koy has found support from various fellow comedians following the backlash he faced for his hosting gig at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. While some criticized his jokes and delivery, others have come to his defense, highlighting the challenges of hosting such an event and the importance of humor.

Broadcaster and media personality Howard Stern spoke out on his Sirius XM show, criticizing Hollywood for its lack of humor and describing the hosting gig as “stupid.” Stern also noted that other top comedians, including Chris Rock, had declined the opportunity to host, emphasizing the difficulties of the role. “Comedians are supposed to be funny. And the only way to be funny is to be cynical. So why would you want to go to an event where they don’t let you be cynical because they’ll boo you?” Stern remarked.

On the talk show “The View,” hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines defended Koy’s talents and the challenges of hosting. Goldberg, who has previous experience hosting awards shows, said, “If you don’t know the room, if you’ve not been in these rooms before and you’re thrust out there, it’s hit or miss.” Haines expressed her love for Koy and criticized those who lacked a sense of humor, saying, “We need to protect these national treasures called our comedians because life needs them.”

Other comedians, including Steve Martin and Kevin Hart, also expressed their support for Koy. Martin congratulated him on taking on the tough job of hosting, acknowledging the difficulty of the role. Hart called Koy an “amazing comedian” and praised his track record of selling out arenas.

In response to the criticisms, Koy acknowledged the challenges of the hosting gig in an interview on “Good Morning America.” He emphasized that hosting is different from stand-up comedy and expressed pride in himself for stepping up to the task.

Despite the mixed reactions and negative feedback, it is clear that Jo Koy has received support from his fellow comedians who understand the difficulties he faced as a host.