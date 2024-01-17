Iowa Caucuses: Celebrities React to Donald Trump’s Victory

Donald Trump’s landslide win in the Iowa caucuses has garnered mixed reactions from celebrities across the political spectrum. The former president’s commanding lead in the race has solidified his position as the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Country music star John Rich, a staunch Trump supporter, took to social media to congratulate Trump on his victory. “Congrats to @realDonaldTrump for absolutely demolishing the field,” Rich tweeted, expressing his excitement for the former president’s triumph.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens voiced her concerns about the election results, tweeting, “I live in a country where I’m stressed out about falling asleep during the #iowacaucus for fear of waking up and learning that Joe Biden won somehow.” Owens appeared skeptical of the outcome and alluded to Trump’s claims of election fraud.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly hailed Trump’s win as a remarkable comeback. “Trump wins Iowa easily. Honestly—what a comeback versus where he was after 2020. It’s truly stunning,” Kelly tweeted, attributing Trump’s victory to his resilience.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the political aisle, actress and singer Bette Midler shared a satirical cartoon portraying Trump as mentally unstable. The illustration read, “In your guts, you know he’s nuts,” highlighting the polarization of opinions surrounding Trump’s presidency.

Mark Hamill, famous for his role in Star Wars, responded to an Iowa-based Trump critic with a broken heart emoji, expressing disappointment over the election outcome. Hamill also engaged with LGBTQ activist Charlotte Clymer, suggesting that Republican candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis may eventually drop out and rally against Trump.

As the Iowa caucuses conclude, all eyes are now on the upcoming New Hampshire primary. While Trump remains the frontrunner in the Republican Party, the race in New Hampshire is expected to be more closely contested, offering a better assessment of his prospects for the 2024 presidential race.