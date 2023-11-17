Tackling Celebrity Ignorance: The Power of Mental Strength

Street pop singer and rapper, Akiode Blessing Mariam, popularly known as Candy Bleakz, recently went through a series of disappointing encounters with top celebrities at Rema’s 02 Arena concert. Despite having prior connections with some of them, she was left feeling ignored and insignificant.

Reflecting on her experience, Candy Bleakz highlights the importance of maintaining a strong mental state to avoid falling into the depths of depression. She emphasizes that being present in such situations can take a toll on one’s emotional well-being, especially when celebrities who were once familiar acquaintances pretend not to know you.

“At the 02 Arena,” Candy Bleakz recounts, “if you’re not mentally strong, it’s easy to get depressed. These elders who know me pretended not to see me and went straight to the bigger artists with their cameras. I have to work hard and carefully choose who I show my smiles to. Nobody wants to associate with failure…but my morale remains high.”

In this day and age, where image and social validation hold significant importance, it can be disheartening to experience such coldness from individuals who were once a part of one’s journey. However, Candy Bleakz’s experience sheds light on a broader issue in the entertainment industry – the superficiality of social connections.

