Eminent Figures Embrace New Year’s Resolutions

This year, prominent figures from various walks of life share their New Year’s resolutions. Despite their divergent backgrounds, they all express their commitment to personal growth, however peculiar and unconventional their aspirations may seem.

Actor Pedro Pascal, known for his roles in Mandalorian and Narcos, jokingly pledges to take on the responsibility of being your “Daddy.” Meanwhile, internationally-acclaimed singer Dua Lipa aims to conquer a new challenge: persuading your grandmother to pronounce her name correctly.

Musician Kanye West, known for his outspoken nature, veers into eccentricity pondering the potential benefits of using pepper spray as mouthwash. On the other hand, US President Joe Biden playfully responds to a fictional inquiry about the past, reminiscing about the great moments of 1924.

Hollywood actress Margot Robbie reveals her plan to bring nostalgia to the big screen, as she announces an upcoming project titled “Golliwog: The Movie,” based on a beloved child’s toy.

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk admits his desire to embrace Internet culture, expressing his intention to post more memes, albeit with a controversial twist. He sets a lofty goal of making the loss of advertising revenue in 2023 pale in comparison.

Global pop icon Taylor Swift, reflecting on her eventful year, announces that she is now patiently awaiting the scrutiny regarding her private jet use. Meanwhile, mixed martial artist Conor McGregor intriguingly differentiates his attitude towards his fans and those who accuse him of assault.

In a surprising turn, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nonchalantly expresses his desire for a pleasant trip to The Hague, seemingly ignoring the implications.

Former US President Donald Trump surprisingly divulges his resolution of creating an authoritarian ethno-fascist state, albeit with a touch of self-consciousness.

Australian singer Kylie Minogue, known for her illustrious career, dismisses the passage of time and pledges her eternal presence in the music industry, teasing her upcoming transformations.

Actress Jenna Ortega humorously declares her intention to marry one of her online admirers—specifically, the “weird basement dwelling incels in their 40s.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen raises eyebrows with her comment about not personally demolishing a Palestinian home, insinuating a stance that may provoke further discussion.

Finally, Irish politicians Mary Lou McDonald and Leo Vardakar playfully mention their resolutions in the realm of politics, highlighting their contrasting objectives.

As we embark on the new year, it is evident that these influential figures embrace their resolutions, no matter how improbable or controversial they may appear to the general public.