Olivia Rodrigo Brings Star Power to USC-UCLA Game as Trojans Suffer Another Defeat

The USC Trojans faced a disappointing loss against UCLA with a final score of 38-20, leaving the Trojan empire longing for its former glory. Despite the defeat, the USC-UCLA game was not without its highlights, thanks to the presence of pop-punker queen and USC student, Olivia Rodrigo.

The Grammy-winning singer and actress, known for her hit songs like “Good 4 U,” added a touch of stardom to the event. Rodrigo was seen enjoying the game and even shared a video of USC’s pep band playing her chart-topping track in the stands. Amid the football mess on the field, she provided a welcome distraction for both fans and players.

This isn’t the first time Rodrigo has made waves beyond the music industry. Just days before the game, she attended the premiere of “Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” where she showcased her talent contributing an original song titled “Can’t Catch Me Now.” The young artist posed for pictures with fellow cast members on the red carpet, creating buzz and excitement.

Rodrigo’s connection with USC runs deeper than just being a spectator at football games and red carpet events. As a part-time online student, she is currently enrolled in the University of Southern California, specifically in the Thornton School of Music, where she hones her skills in music production.

In an interview, Rodrigo shared her initial challenges transitioning into college life, admitting that she had no friends and even walked into the wrong class. However, things have since changed for her, and now she navigates her university experience with ease.

While Olivia Rodrigo continues to thrive in her pursuits, USC football finds itself in need of a transformation. Fans, including celebrities like Rodrigo, yearn for the glory days of Pete Carroll when winning football games were the norm. As the Trojans move forward, they aim to regain their former reputation as a powerhouse team, capturing the attention of not only their dedicated fan base but also the stars that grace their presence at games.

