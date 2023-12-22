Celebrity Encounters: From Autographs to Selfies

In a world where celebrities are worshipped their fans, the way in which these interactions take place has evolved over time. Gone are the days of queuing up for autographs, as the selfie culture has taken over. While some still long for the personal touch of an autograph, others embrace the trend of capturing shared moments through selfies. Here are some memorable experiences shared celebrities:

Yashashri Masurkar, recalling her not-so-pleasant encounter, reminisces about the autograph culture of her childhood. She bemoans the fact that it has become almost extinct in the age of selfies. When she was mobbed school kids in Delhi, she realized that fans today are demanding and often invade personal space, as actress Bhumi Pednekar experienced. Protecting personal space can sometimes lead to criticism.

Sonal Panvar also has mixed feelings about the new trend. She remembers a nerve-wracking experience on a local train in Mumbai, where a woman recognized her and requested a picture. While Panvar prefers autographs, she understands the appeal of selfies.

Mohit Kapoor, on the other hand, had a wonderful experience at IFFA 2023. Meeting fans at the meet-and-greet area near the green carpet, he received an overwhelming amount of love and even has a treasured picture from a fan.

Shivangi Verma had an unexpected and heartwarming encounter during a visit to Coorg. While exploring a local coffee plantation, a fan recognized her and asked for a selfie. Little did Verma know, this fan was obsessed with capturing the perfect selfie, adjusting angles and checking lighting. This shift from autographs to shared moments through selfies reflects the changing dynamics between celebrities and their fans.

Aadesh Chaudhary recounts a cute encounter in his hometown. A child spotted him on the street and excitedly requested a picture, exclaiming that he had seen him on television. Chaudhary believes that selfies are more personalized than autographs, as they capture the mood of the moment.

As technology continues to shape the way we interact, the allure of autographs may fade further into the past. However, the connection between celebrities and their fans remains strong, whether it be through autographs, selfies, or shared moments.