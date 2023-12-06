Celebrities Mourn the Loss of Iconic TV Writer Norman Lear

Celebrities from all corners of the entertainment industry are coming together to pay tribute to legendary TV writer and producer Norman Lear, who passed away at the age of 101. Stars like Rob Reiner, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Stewart, George Clooney, Quinta Brunson, Jane Fonda, Al Jean, John Leguizamo, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Tyler Perry, and many others have expressed their condolences through heartfelt statements and social media posts.

While Lear is best known for creating groundbreaking and beloved series such as All in the Family, Maude, Sanford and Son, One Day at a Time, and The Jeffersons, his impact goes far beyond simple entertainment. Rob Reiner, who played a memorable role in All in the Family, referred to Lear as his second father, emphasizing the deep love and admiration he had for the acclaimed writer.

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jon Stewart also shared their profound respect for Lear. Kimmel praised his bravery, integrity, kindness, and unmatched moral compass, highlighting Lear’s commitment to shaping a better future. Meanwhile, Stewart expressed his gratitude for Lear’s influence on his own life, writing, “Thanks for raising me.”

Actor George Clooney, who considered Lear a dear friend, reflected on the void left Lear’s passing. He described Lear as a giant, who used his platform to advocate for reason and fight for the underdog.

Norman Lear’s impact extended beyond the small screen, as highlighted Al Jean, writer and producer of The Simpsons. Jean commended Lear’s tireless dedication to storytelling and his ability to connect with audiences. Similarly, John Leguizamo recognized Lear as a master of storytelling and a true creative producer, something he believes the industry needs more of.

Norman Lear is survived his wife, Lyn Davis, six children, and four grandchildren, who will be attending a private service in the coming days. As the world mourns the loss of this incredible talent, his legacy will undoubtedly continue to shape the industry for years to come.