Tennis star Novak Djokovic impressed spectators with his breathtaking performance at the Australian Open, leaving fans and fellow athletes speechless. The Set in Style event brought together renowned media personalities, including the likes of Matt Preston and Melissa Leong, who were thrilled to witness Djokovic’s extraordinary skills firsthand. The presence of F1 driver Mark Webber and Australian Football League players Darcy Moore, Mason Cox, and Christian Petracca added to the star-studded atmosphere.

Australian basketballer Matthew Dellavedova, who had the chance to converse with Djokovic behind the scenes, shared his admiration for the tennis legend, highlighting his generous and down-to-earth nature. Dellavedova remarked, “It was a pleasure to talk with him, and he was so gracious with his time.”

During a charity event at Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic’s versatility was on full display as he played basketball alongside Athletics champion Peter Bol. Bol, a two-time Olympian, admitted to being more nervous about playing with Djokovic than participating in an Olympic final. Witnessing Djokovic’s seamless transition between running, stretching, and playing basketball left Bol in awe of the tennis superstar’s exceptional athletic abilities.

Meanwhile, musician Redfoo added to the lively atmosphere at the Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Bar, where he entertained fans and happily posed for photos. An avid tennis fan, Redfoo was enjoying the Australian Open while taking a well-deserved family vacation.

