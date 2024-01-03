Celebrities Toast to the New Year in Style

Summary: As 2023 came to a close, Hollywood celebrities bid farewell to the year and welcomed 2024 with extravagant New Year’s Eve celebrations. While partying the night away, many stars were seen enjoying drinks and raising a glass to the start of a new chapter.

Dua Lipa, the renowned singer, kicked off her year in Jaipur, India, with a drink in hand. She even posed with a fan, adding excitement to her memorable night. Meanwhile, David and Victoria Beckham, known for their classy style, celebrated with a couple glasses of white wine, undoubtedly toasting the success of their latest Netflix docuseries.

Another star celebrating the beginning of a new year was Lindsay Lohan. The “Mean Girls” star and her husband, Bader Shammas, had an extra reason to rejoice as they welcomed their first child in July. Their NYE celebration marked a special milestone in their lives.

Numerous other celebrities were spotted enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of the night. Naomi Campbell, Julia Fox, Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed, Emma Roberts, Don Lemon, Jeff Zucker, Demi Lovato and her fiancé Jutes, Alix Earle, April Love Geary, Robin Thicke, Jack White Hall, Rod Stewart, Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Christian Horner, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, Elizabeth Hurley, and Arun Nayar all added their unique spark to the star-studded evening.

As the clock struck midnight, these celebrities raised their glasses in celebration, heralding the arrival of another year filled with exciting opportunities and memorable moments. With their glamorous festivities, they set the stage for what is sure to be an eventful year in Hollywood.

Cheers to the stars and the start of an exquisite 2024!