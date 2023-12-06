New Celebrities Speak Out Against Hamas Terror

A recent event at the United Nations has drawn the attention of several Jewish celebrities who have publicly condemned the sexual and gender-based violence perpetrated Hamas terrorists during their deadly rampage across southern Israel on October 7th. These celebrities have criticized the silence surrounding the abuse that took place two months ago.

Actress Debra Messing, known for her role in “Will & Grace,” attended the UN event titled “Hear Our Voices: Sexual and gender-based violence in the October 7th Hamas terror attack.” In an Instagram post, Messing expressed her shock at the testimonies she heard, describing them as resembling “medieval barbarism unlike anything seen in modern history.” She shared powerful stories of rape, mutilation, and other forms of sexual violence, including the deliberate targeting of sex organs and the cutting off of breasts while the victims were still alive.

United Nations Women, the agency for gender equality and women’s empowerment, released its first statement about the gender-based violence on November 25th, 50 days after the attacks occurred. Calls to disband UN Women have arisen due to the delay in commenting on the sexual violence. Israeli actress Gal Gadot has criticized the international community for remaining silent about the abuse suffered women at the hands of Hamas.

Celebrities such as Jenny Mollen Biggs and Mayim Bialik also voiced their support. Mollen Biggs shared on Instagram a clip of Iranian activist Mandana Dayani speaking at the UN event, calling it “brilliant.” Bialik highlighted a female-led demonstration outside the UN event, where protestors demanded accountability for the silence surrounding the sexual abuse of Israeli women.

These prominent individuals in the entertainment industry are demonstrating solidarity with the victims and calling for justice. Their public criticism aims to raise awareness of the atrocities committed Hamas terrorists and to challenge the international community’s silence on the matter. By speaking out, these celebrities hope to bring attention to the urgent need for action and accountability.