Celebrity Entrepreneurs Shine at NRF’s Big Show 2024

Celebrities have always had a presence at the NRF Big Show, and this year was no exception. Despite the challenges presented the pandemic, notable figures from various industries came together at the Javits Center to share their insights on building successful brands. From household names like Martha Stewart to reality TV stars stepping into the retail world, the event was a magnet for those seeking to blend celebrity influence with business acumen.

The NRF Foodservice Innovation Zone proved to be a hotspot for celebrity encounters. Crystal Kung Minkoff, known for her role on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” made an appearance to promote her coconut beverage brand, Real Coco. Joining her were “Bar Rescue” star Jon Taffer and celebrity chef Robert Irvine of “Restaurant Impossible,” adding to the excitement and drawing in attendees.

On the main stage, Martha Stewart and Drew Barrymore took the spotlight. They both engaged in discussions about the challenges and strategies involved in growing celebrity-led businesses. Stewart emphasized the importance of adapting to new marketing platforms, such as Instagram and TikTok, to stay relevant in an ever-evolving retail landscape.

Barrymore, on the other hand, shared her experiences with launching her newest brand, Beautiful, which is exclusively available at Walmart. She admitted that building brands is no easy feat, but credited co-founder Shae Hong for bringing her design ideas to life and resonating with customers. Through trial and error, Barrymore highlighted the valuable lessons she has learned along the way.

Both Stewart and Barrymore emphasized the significance of strong brand loyalty and the power of social media in driving sales. Stewart’s media brand keeps people coming back for more, while Barrymore’s connection with customers stems from her innovative approach to design.

As NRF’s Big Show continues to evolve, the presence of celebrity entrepreneurs adds a unique dynamic to the event. Their experiences and insights provide valuable lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to navigate the ever-changing landscape of retail.