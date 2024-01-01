Veteran Nollywood Actor Zack Orji Receives Support and Prayers Amid Hospitalization

Amid news of veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji’s hospitalization, support and prayers from celebrities and netizens have flooded in. The actor’s friends revealed that he was rushed to the hospital after collapsing in the toilet, following a period of weakness in the past few weeks. Currently in critical condition at The National Hospital in Abuja, Orji is unable to walk or talk, and medical tests are being conducted to diagnose his ailment.

The entertainment industry has rallied together to express their well-wishes for Orji. Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo took to Instagram, praying for his healing, while Shan George, another actress, left a comment expressing her support. Comedian and actor Woli Arole also joined in, invoking God’s mercies.

The outpouring of love and prayers extends beyond the entertainment industry. Social media users, like Joyce Kalu and officialsalma_v, have requested divine intervention and healing for Orji, invoking the name of Jesus. Others, like Kingstudiio, have expressed their concern for the wellbeing of veterans in general, highlighting the need for their safety and good health.

Orji is not the only Nollywood actor facing health challenges. Mr. Ibu, also a well-known face in the industry, recently underwent a leg amputation due to illness. Amaechi Muonagor, another actor, has been battling kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke.

The occurrences of health issues among Nollywood actors bring attention to the importance of healthcare and support within the industry. These actors have entertained and brought joy to audiences throughout the years, and now they need the love and prayers of their fans as they face these difficult times. The outpouring of support showcases the unity and compassion within the Nigerian entertainment community.