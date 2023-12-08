Global News Calgary Traffic Reporter Receives Support from Celebrities After Responding to Body-Shamer

Summary: Leslie Horton, a traffic reporter for Global News Calgary, has garnered support from Hollywood stars after addressing a body-shaming incident during one of her live traffic reports. In the viral video, Horton calmly responded to a viewer’s email that insinuated she was pregnant and criticized her wardrobe. She revealed that she lost her uterus to cancer the previous year and urged viewers to think before sending hurtful emails. The incident has sparked an outpouring of support from Canadians, as well as celebrities such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Pfeiffer. Horton, who has been receiving slanderous emails from the same sender for years, expressed her initial hurt and anger but ultimately thanked her fans for their support.

It’s always inspiring to witness individuals standing up against body-shaming and embracing their true selves. Leslie Horton, a traffic reporter for Global News Calgary, recently demonstrated remarkable poise and strength when she addressed a body-shamer during one of her live traffic reports.

In a now-viral video circulating on social media, Horton can be seen reading an email from a viewer that not only insinuated she was pregnant but also criticized her wardrobe choice. Instead of letting the hurtful comment slide, Horton calmly responded, revealing that she had lost her uterus to cancer the previous year. She emphasized that her appearance is typical for a woman of her age, and if it was offensive to the sender, that was unfortunate.

Horton’s response has sparked a wave of support from both Canadians and Hollywood celebrities. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis shared the empowering video on Instagram, applauding the news anchor for her strength. Curtis’s post received comments from several stars, including Giacomo Gianniotti and Gemma Whelan, who praised Horton’s resilience.

The incident has shed light on the ongoing harassment Horton has faced from the same sender for about four years. She described her initial visceral response to the hurtful email during an interview with “Good Morning America,” highlighting the sender’s intention to hurt, humiliate, and shame her.

Following the incident, Horton took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received. She revealed that it took her hours to calm down after reading the email but expressed her determination to shake it off.

Horton’s response serves as a powerful reminder that body-shaming has no place in society. Her courage to speak out against hurtful comments has inspired countless individuals to embrace their own uniqueness and not let others define their worth. Let us stand together against body-shaming and promote inclusivity and acceptance for all.