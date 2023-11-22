Community Rallies Together to Provide Thanksgiving Meals for Metro Detroit Families

In a heartwarming display of solidarity and generosity, the 25th annual All-Star Giveback: Thanksgiving edition event brought together an impressive lineup of former NBA and NFL players, politicians, community leaders, entertainers, and other compassionate individuals to provide Thanksgiving meals to thousands of families in Metro Detroit. The event, held in River Rouge, was a resounding success, delivering much-needed support to those facing economic challenges during these tough times.

Initiated Tarence Wheeler, owner of the Tarence Wheeler Foundation and co-founder of All-Star Giveback, this longstanding tradition has grown exponentially over the years. Wheeler, together with Derrick Coleman, launched the event a quarter-century ago with just 200 turkeys. Today, their efforts have expanded to an impressive scale, ensuring that 3,000 families received food kits containing a 12 to 15 pound turkey, canned goods, mac and cheese, stuffing, pie, and more.

The impact of the event was evident as lines began forming hours before the giveaways commenced. Among those waiting in line was Lori Gibson, who selflessly attended for the sake of families without access to transportation. “I was the first in line, I got here about 12:20 a.m. and been out here ever since,” said Gibson. Her dedication to supporting her community encapsulated the spirit of unity that filled the air throughout the event.

This incredible display of charity was made possible through the collaboration of various organizations and notable figures. The Sean Anderson Foundation led rapper Big Sean played a vital role in the success of the event, alongside iconic NBA players such as Derrick Coleman, Willie Burton, Rick Mahorn, Earl Cureton, Grant Long, and James Edwards. Former NFL players Herman Moore, Lomas Brown, Rob Sims, and Calvin Johnson lent their support, along with actor and author Hill Harper, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Wayne County Sheriff Ray Washington, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

As the event drew to a close, the organizers emphasized their commitment to continue supporting the community for as long as the need exists. The All-Star Giveback has become a beacon of hope, demonstrating the incredible impact that can be achieved when individuals band together to uplift and nourish their fellow community members during challenging times.

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

Q: How long has the All-Star Giveback been running?



A: The All-Star Giveback: Thanksgiving edition celebrated its 25th annual event this year.

Q: How many families received Thanksgiving meals?



A: Approximately 3,000 Metro Detroit families received meal kits containing traditional Thanksgiving dinner items.

Q: Who organized and supported the event?



A: The event was organized Tarence Wheeler and received support from various individuals and organizations, including former NBA and NFL players, politicians, community leaders, and entertainers.

Q: Will the All-Star Giveback continue in the future?



A: Yes, the organizers have expressed their commitment to continue the event as long as the need persists.