Gwyneth Paltrow Expresses Condolences for Bill Granger’s Passing

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow has expressed her sympathy for the family of renowned Australian restaurateur and food writer Bill Granger. In response to a post made Granger’s family on social media, Paltrow commented, “Oh my goodness, this is so heartbreaking! Love to you all.”

Granger, originally from Melbourne, was a self-taught cook who gained international recognition for his culinary expertise. Over the span of his illustrious career, which lasted for over three decades, he became a celebrated figure in the gastronomy world.

According to his family, in 1999, Granger and his wife embarked on a professional journey that propelled their business to a global scale. They successfully established 19 restaurants in various locations such as Sydney, London, Greater Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Seoul.

Granger’s contributions extended beyond the realm of cooking. He authored 14 cookbooks, including a bestselling collection, and his expertise was showcased in five television series. To honor his exceptional achievements, Granger was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in January 2023.

The legacy of Bill Granger will forever endure as he was regarded as the “King of Breakfast” his family. His ability to transform simple, unpretentious food into something extraordinary filled with warmth and sunshine left an indelible mark on the culinary landscape. Additionally, Granger’s influence played a pivotal role in popularizing Australian informal and communal eating worldwide.

The untimely passing of this culinary icon has also deeply saddened the international culinary community. Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver took to Instagram to express his shock and sadness, stating, “I loved Bill Granger so much. He was such a wonderful man, warm, charming, and had an extraordinary ease and style in cooking that could only come from Australia.” Oliver fondly reminisced about his first dining experience at Granger’s restaurant in Darlinghurst, Sydney, recalling the relaxed atmosphere, great food, and coffee that were ahead of its time. He further emphasized Granger’s welcoming and kind nature.

Bill Granger leaves behind a lasting culinary legacy that will continue to inspire and influence generations of cooks and food enthusiasts. His dedication, talent, and impact on the international culinary scene will always be remembered and cherished.