Celebrities Pay Tribute to Ronaldo Valdez at Memorial Service

Renowned actor Ronaldo Valdez was honored at a memorial service held at the Loyola Memorial Chapels and Crematorium in Makati City on Tuesday. Celebrities from the Philippine entertainment industry came to pay their respects to the late actor, including his co-stars from the film “2 Good 2 Be True,” Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Alyssa Muhlach, Gelli de Belen, Bianca de Vera, Franco Laurel, Pamu Pamorada, and director Mae Cruz-Alviar. Other notable personalities like Anjo Yllana, Andrew Gan, Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo, Vickie Belo, Hayden Kho, Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera, Robin and Mariel Padilla, Senator Jose “Jinggoy” and Precy Estrada, as well as Coco Martin and Julia Montes also paid their respects.

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) expressed their condolences to Valdez’s family and recognized his significant contributions to the Philippine film industry. Organizations such as the German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation also remembered Valdez as a legendary icon.

Unfortunately, amidst the mourning, a sensitive video of the actor’s investigation the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) was circulated online. Valdez’s talent manager, Jamela Santos, vowed to seek justice for the actor and called out those responsible for spreading the video. She expressed her disbelief and frustration, stating that Valdez did not deserve such disrespect. Santos urged her followers to help mass report the social media pages that released the video and requested assistance from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Valdez, whose real name was Ronald James Dulaca Gibbs, passed away on Sunday, and the family has yet to disclose the exact cause of his death. Authorities confirmed the presence of a gun near Valdez’s body. Details regarding the date and location of his final resting place have not been announced.