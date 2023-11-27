Experience the Magic of OPPO This Festive Season!

Step into a world of glamour and excitement as OPPO stores in Nigeria bring you an unforgettable experience this festive season. From celebrity appearances to incredible prizes, OPPO is all set to make your December a month to remember.

Ozo’s Visit to Micro Station, Computer Village:

Micro Station in Computer Village came alive with energy when Ozo, the Big Brother star and sports enthusiast, graced the store with his presence. Oozing warmth and enthusiasm, Ozo personally welcomed customers, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie.

The highlight of the event was an electrifying raffle draw session conducted Ozo himself. The crowd eagerly awaited the announcement of the lucky winner, and one fortunate customer walked away with a staggering 1.5 million Naira! The store erupted with cheers and applause as Ozo celebrated this joyous occasion with the ecstatic winner.

Dele Omo woli’s Spectacular Appearance at Top Success Mall, Mokola, Ibadan:

Over at Top Success Mall in Mokola, Ibadan, the atmosphere was equally filled with excitement as Dele took the stage. Engaging customers and onlookers in captivating activities, Dele brought a unique blend of entertainment and interaction to the event.

One of the highlights of the day was the selection of a lucky cashback winner. Amidst cheers and applause, Dele announced a full cashback on the purchase of an OPPO Reno 8T for one fortunate customer. The store erupted in jubilation as the winner embraced this unexpected windfall.

As the echoes of music and laughter from these celebrity-studded events at OPPO stores in Nigeria reverberate in the air, you can’t help but wonder about the incredible deals and festivities still in store for you. And guess what? The excitement doesn’t stop here. It only gets better!

FAQ

Q: Is there a chance to win big with OPPO this December?

A: Absolutely! OPPO is giving you the opportunity to win a jaw-dropping sum of 1.5 million Naira, along with amazing cashbacks and fantastic prizes like televisions and generators.

Q: What devices are available from OPPO this December?

A: Whether you’re eyeing the sleek OPPO Reno8T or any other OPPO device, this December is the perfect time to make your purchase. From the stylish OPPO A78 to the feature-packed OPPO A58, OPPO A38, and the powerhouse OPPO A18, there’s a device for everyone.

Q: Where can I find OPPO products?

A: Head to your nearest OPPO registered store and dive into a world of unbeatable deals and surprises. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to treat yourself or your loved ones with the gift of OPPO and stand a chance to win big this festive season.

Make this December unforgettable with OPPO. Seize the moment, embrace the joy, and get ready for a magical experience that awaits you. Happy shopping!