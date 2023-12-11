OPPO Stores in Nigeria Hosts Exciting Celebrities and Offers Amazing Deals for December

In a recent series of extravagant events, OPPO stores in Nigeria were delighted to welcome two beloved celebrities, Ozo and Dele Omo Woli. The atmosphere was filled with anticipation and joy as customers and onlookers experienced unforgettable moments at Micro Station in Computer Village and Top Success Mall in Mokola, Ibadan.

Ozo, the charismatic Big Brother star and sports enthusiast, captivated the crowd at Micro Station. His warm and enthusiastic presence created an atmosphere of camaraderie, as he personally welcomed customers. The highlight of the event was an electrifying raffle draw session conducted Ozo himself, with one lucky customer winning an astonishing sum of 1.5 million Naira.

At Top Success Mall in Mokola, Ibadan, Dele Omo Woli brought a unique blend of entertainment and interaction to the event. Engaging customers and onlookers in captivating activities, Dele created an equally exciting atmosphere. The highlight of this event was the announcement of a lucky cashback winner, who received a full cashback on the purchase of an OPPO Reno 8T.

But the excitement doesn’t end there! OPPO is heating things up this December with a chance for customers to win a jaw-dropping sum of 1.5 million Naira. Alongside amazing cashbacks and fantastic prizes such as televisions and generators, OPPO wants to make one lucky customer’s December even more special with this whopping cash prize.

Whether you’ve been eyeing the sleek OPPO Reno 8T or any other OPPO device, now is the perfect time to make your purchase. From the stylish OPPO A78 to the feature-packed OPPO A58, A38, and the powerhouse A18, there’s a device for everyone. Head to your nearest OPPO registered store and dive into a world of unbeatable deals and surprises.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to treat yourself or your loved ones with the gift of OPPO and stand a chance to win big this festive season. Make this December a month to remember with OPPO, where every purchase not only brings you joy but also a ticket to a world of possibilities. Get ready to seize the moment and make your December unforgettable with OPPO. Happy shopping!