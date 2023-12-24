CBC Prioritizes Accessibility for All Canadians

Summary: CBC is committed to making its products accessible to all Canadians, including those with visual, hearing, motor, and cognitive challenges. The company offers closed captioning and described video for many of its shows on CBC Gem and welcomes feedback on accessibility.

CBC, a prominent Canadian broadcaster, places significant importance on ensuring that its products are accessible to everyone in the country. This commitment stems from its dedication to inclusivity and catering to the needs of individuals with disabilities.

To achieve this goal, CBC provides closed captioning and described video options for many of its shows that are available on CBC Gem, an online streaming platform. Closed captioning assists individuals with hearing impairments displaying text on the screen to transcribe dialogue, sound effects, and other audio elements. Described video, on the other hand, aids those with visual impairments conveying visual information through detailed narration within the audio track.

By offering these accessibility features, CBC ensures that all Canadians, regardless of their abilities, can enjoy their favorite programs and stay informed through their content. This inclusive approach enhances the overall viewing experience, allowing individuals with disabilities to feel more engaged with the CBC’s offerings.

Moreover, CBC actively encourages feedback on accessibility from its audience. This feedback helps the broadcaster better understand the needs and preferences of its viewers with disabilities, allowing them to fine-tune their accessibility features and make necessary improvements. By actively seeking input, CBC demonstrates its commitment to continuously improving accessibility across its platforms.

In conclusion, CBC’s commitment to accessibility for all Canadians is evident through the provision of closed captioning and described video options. By implementing these features and actively seeking feedback, the broadcaster ensures that individuals with visual, hearing, motor, and cognitive challenges can fully participate in and enjoy their programming.