Celebrities Unknowingly Manipulated in Pro-Russian Propaganda

A recent report Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center has uncovered a disturbing trend of celebrities being tricked into providing video messages that are later used in pro-Russian propaganda. The videos are manipulated to falsely depict Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a drug addict, perpetuating long-standing false claims made Russia.

According to Clint Watts, General Manager of Microsoft Threat Analysis Center, “Unwitting American actors and others appear to have been asked, likely via video message platforms such as Cameo, to send a message to someone called ‘Vladimir’, pleading with him to seek help for substance abuse.” These videos are then modified to include emojis, links, and logos of media outlets, and are disseminated through social media channels to advance the false narrative.

The report has identified seven such manipulated videos since late July, featuring personalities such as Priscilla Presley, musician Shavo Odadjian, and actors Elijah Wood, Dean Norris, Kate Flannery, and John McGinley. It is a concerning and alarming situation, as these celebrities are being unknowingly used to spread false information and contribute to the Russian propaganda machine.

In addition to targeting celebrities, Russian intelligence-affiliated cyber actors have been focusing their efforts on intelligence collection from Ukrainian communications and military infrastructure, particularly in combat zones. They have also shifted their attention to Israel and the U.S., with a focus on content related to the Israel-Hamas war, U.S. political themes, and the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election.

The goal of these malicious actors is to demoralize the Ukrainian population, degrade Kyiv’s external sources of military and financial assistance, and potentially launch winter attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector. Furthermore, with major political contests on the horizon, they aim to degrade support for Ukraine-supporting political candidates in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

It is crucial for individuals, especially high-profile figures, to be cautious and vigilant when approached for video messages or endorsements. The manipulation of these videos for propaganda purposes highlights the importance of verifying the credibility and intentions behind such requests.