Veteran Actor Ronaldo Valdez Remembered and Honored Family, Friends, and Co-stars

Family, friends, and colleagues are mourning the death of veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez, who passed away at the age of 76. Valdez’s son, actor Janno Gibbs, confirmed his father’s passing and requested privacy during this grieving period. The news of Valdez’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes and condolences on social media.

Valdez had a prolific career in the Philippine entertainment industry, spanning nearly six decades. He was discovered comedian Dolphy in the mid-1960s and became known for his portrayals of important father roles and rich father figures. He continued to be cast in these roles throughout the 1990s and 2000s, starring in popular TV dramas such as “Mula sa Puso,” “Ang Munting Paraiso,” and “Sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan,” as well as the romantic comedy film “Labs Kita… Okey Ka Lang?”

In recent years, Valdez had become recognized younger audiences for his appearances in TV series like “Los Bastardos” and films such as “The Mistress,” “All You Need is Pag-ibig,” and “Seven Sundays.” His final project was the romantic drama series “2 Good 2 Be True,” where he starred alongside Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Co-stars and friends from the industry have taken to social media to express their grief and share fond memories of Valdez. Kathryn Bernardo, his co-star in “2 Good 2 Be True,” posted photos and videos of Valdez on her Instagram stories. Franco Laurel and Alyssa Muhlach, his co-stars in the same series, also shared heartfelt messages of remembrance.

Valdez is survived his wife, Maria Fe Ilagan Gibbs, and his children, Janno and Melissa Gibbs. While the cause of his death remains undisclosed, he leaves behind a legacy as one of the greatest actors in Philippine cinema and television. He will be dearly missed fans and the industry alike.