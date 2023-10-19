Introducing the Tomato-Girl Makeup Trend: How to Achieve the Sun-Kissed Flush

The latest celebrity-approved makeup trend taking over social media is the “tomato girl” makeup look. Inspired the vibrant color of tomatoes, this trend features a deep, natural-looking red-orange flush that gives the illusion of a sun-kissed glow. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber have been seen rocking this look, and it’s no wonder why – it’s a simple yet stunning style that adds warmth and radiance to the face.

So, what exactly is tomato-girl makeup? According to beauty experts, it involves creating a glowy base with an emphasis on blush applied from the temple, cheeks, and across the nose. The rest of the face is kept minimalistic, enhancing your natural features and coloring. This variation of the “no-makeup makeup” look is perfect for achieving a seamless and effortless appearance.

This trend gained traction in the summer but is expected to continue into the fall season. Drita Paljevic, head makeup artist at Kevyn Aucoin Beauty, explains that the sun-kissed look brings a cozy feeling as the weather gets colder. It allows us to extend our connection to summer and its energizing vibes into the fall. Plus, tomato-girl makeup suits everyone, and it’s quick and easy to accomplish.

To achieve tomato-girl makeup, start prepping your skin with a creamy and buildable complexion product. Let your natural skin shine through while adding coverage where desired. Use a lightweight foundation or tinted serum for a dewy finish. Conceal any blemishes with your favorite concealer, and then warm up your complexion with a cream bronzer. Opt for a cream blush in a red hue to add color to your eyes, lips, and cheeks. Blend everything out using your fingertips to create a seamless and sun-kissed look.

Finish the look adding a dewy glow with a high-shine gloss on the cheekbones, cupid’s bow, and down the center of your nose.

The tomato-girl makeup trend offers a fresh and radiant look that is perfect for any occasion. Embrace this trend for your next night out and enjoy the effortless beauty it brings.

Sources:

– POPSUGAR

– Black Radiance

– 19/99 Beauty

– Kevyn Aucoin Beauty

– Emily Gray Celebrity Makeup Artist

– Catrice

– Merit

– Kevyn Aucoin

– 19/99 Beauty High Shine Gloss.