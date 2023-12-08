Jay Leno Drives Tesla Cybertruck for Upcoming Segment on Jay Leno’s Garage

In a recent sighting, renowned television host and comedian Jay Leno was spotted behind the wheel of a Tesla Cybertruck in Los Angeles. While fans were excited at the prospect of Leno becoming a Cybertruck owner, he clarified that the vehicle actually belonged to a friend. Leno was reportedly recording a segment for his popular show, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” which is known for showcasing unique and notable vehicles.

This won’t be Leno’s first interaction with the Cybertruck, as the electric pickup truck made an appearance on his show in 2020. During that episode, Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined Leno to discuss the Cybertruck’s distinctive design and features. Musk even demonstrated the truck’s durability standing on its tonneau cover.

The upcoming Cybertruck segment is highly anticipated Leno’s fans, who eagerly await its release on the “Jay Leno’s Garage” YouTube channel. With over 3.6 million subscribers, Leno has a dedicated following that appreciates his love for automobiles. The Cybertruck’s appearance on the show is expected to be a highlight and perhaps even an all-time favorite for fans.

While Leno may not be the owner of the Cybertruck he was driving, it’s clear that the pickup has gained significant attention and popularity among celebrities. Tesla’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, is also among the proud owners of the Cybertruck, as he was seen driving his VIN002 model. As more and more celebrities line up to acquire the electric pickup, the Cybertruck becomes a rolling billboard for Tesla, showcasing its distinctive design and innovative technology.

With its futuristic design and impressive capabilities, the Tesla Cybertruck continues to generate excitement and intrigue. As fans eagerly await Jay Leno’s upcoming Cybertruck segment, it remains to be seen what other surprises and features this unique electric pickup has in store for the automotive world.