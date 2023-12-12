Debunking the Myth: Celebrities Do Not Endorse Keto Gummies

Summary: Claims that celebrities like Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton are endorsing keto weight loss gummies have been circulating on social media platforms. However, after thorough investigation, it has been found that these claims are baseless. Celebrities have denied any affiliation with these products, and there is no scientific evidence to support the effectiveness of keto gummies for weight loss. In fact, these gummies are associated with a common scam, aimed at obtaining credit card information and potentially leading to unwanted charges.

Keto gummies have gained popularity as a supplement for those following a low-carb, high-fat diet known as the ketogenic diet. This diet aims to keep the body in a state of ketosis, where it burns fat for energy instead of glucose. While the gummies claim to help maintain ketosis, the Cleveland Clinic states that there is no concrete proof of their efficacy.

Multiple celebrities, including Dolly Parton, Oprah Winfrey, and Lori Greiner, have publicly refuted any association with the endorsement or sale of keto gummies. These claims are often propagated through misleading ads on social media platforms, which feature videos seemingly showcasing celebrities discussing the benefits of these gummies.

It is crucial to be cautious when encountering such ads as they are part of a larger scam. Scammers often use “miracle” health products as a ploy to capture credit card information and potentially charge unsuspecting individuals. To better understand how this type of scam operates, VERIFY provides detailed information.

In conclusion, there is no truth to the claims that celebrities endorse keto gummies. These advertisements are deceitful and aim to exploit individuals seeking weight loss solutions. It is important to rely on credible sources and consult with healthcare professionals before investing in any weight loss products or supplements.