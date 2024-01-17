New Trend Alert: Embrace the Minimalist Blouse

As fashion keeps evolving, it’s time to embrace a new trend that is all about minimalism – the barely there blouse. This season, fashionistas are opting for blouses that are elegant, sensual, and make a distinct style statement.

If you’re looking for an outfit that your family will approve of, take inspiration from actor Ananya Panday’s white blouse paired with an icy blue saree. The simplicity of this ensemble gives it a sense of ethereal elegance. Plus, it can be easily transformed into a lehenga blouse for other occasions.

For those who want to add a touch of glamour to their wedding reception look, look no further than actor Bhumi Pednekar. Pair your saree with a barely there embellished blouse and drape the pallu in a unique way, allowing the ends to fall on the front side. Let the deep neckline blouse steal the show and consider adding tassel fringe sleeves for some added drama.

If you want to go all out and make a statement, take cues from actor Disha Patani. Her strapless barely there blouse, adorned with sequins, is perfect for both day and night festivities. Prepare to turn heads and raise the temperature with this bold and glamorous look.

For a more refined and sophisticated look, follow actor Nora Fatehi’s golden twist. Team your pre-draped saree with a blouse featuring golden embellishments and a square deep neckline. Complete the look with a choker set and winged liner for a touch of elegance.

White is always a classic choice, and actor Shanaya Kapoor shows us exactly how to style it. Opt for a white net saree and pair it with a low sweetheart neckline and a broad halterneck blouse. Contrast the blouse with emerald or ruby stone jewelry for an eye-catching look.

Finally, for a timeless and desi girl look, embrace actor Palak Tiwari’s silver halterneck blouse. This versatile blouse can be paired with various solid-toned sarees and will be a valuable addition to your ethnic wardrobe.

So, whether you’re attending a wedding, a festive celebration, or simply want to make a style statement, dare to embrace the trend of barely there blouses and exude confidence and elegance.