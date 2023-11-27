Joe McGann to Join NSPCC Carol Concert at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral

Renowned Liverpool-born actor, Joe McGann, is set to make a special appearance at the upcoming NSPCC carol concert, Candles Candlelight, held at Liverpool’s Metropolitan Cathedral. The event, which celebrates the enchanting power of local choirs and festive music, will be a memorable evening for attendees.

Candles Candlelight, scheduled for December 5th, promises a lineup of exceptional musical performances featuring the Whitefield Primary School Choir, PopVox, Cheshire Chord Company, and Wirral Youth Brass. Guests will have the opportunity to witness Joe McGann provide captivating readings during the concert.

Tickets for the event are still available for purchase at the price of £10 per person. Moreover, children under the age of 16 can attend free of charge when accompanied an adult. The doors to the cathedral will open at 6.45pm, with the performance commencing at 7pm and expected to conclude 8.30pm.

This extraordinary event is proudly sponsored Home Bargains, who value supporting the local community. Their partnership with the NSPCC ensures that the concert aims to raise funds to protect vulnerable children across the region.

In addition to Joe McGann’s involvement, BBC Radio Lancashire presenter, Graham Liver, will also host a similar event called Carols Candlelight the following evening, on December 6th at Blackburn Cathedral. Attendees can look forward to performances the 2nd Rossendale Scout band, Local Vocals, Connected Voices choir, and St Andrews Primary School.

Janette Drew, NSPCC Merseyside and Cheshire Community Fundraising Manager, expressed her gratitude towards Joe McGann and Graham Liver for enthusiastically participating in these festive concerts. She encourages everyone to join in the joyous celebrations, sing along to beloved carols, and contribute to raising funds for the NSPCC.

