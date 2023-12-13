Local Police Organize Sports Event to Combat Drug Abuse

The Khanna police department has taken a proactive approach in its fight against drug abuse organizing a sports event aimed at spreading awareness and motivating young people to stand against drugs. The brainchild of Senior Superintendent of Khanna, Amneet Kondal, the Athletics Meet will be held at AS College, Khanna on December 13.

The event has gained wide support from various celebrities, including famous singers and artists such as Kamal Khan, Jass Bajwa, and Roshan Prince, who have joined in the effort to combat drug abuse. These celebrities have been actively spreading the message against drugs and are taking part in the sports meet themselves.

Local politicians, including Khanna MLA Tarun Preet Singh Sond and Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Gyaspura, have also expressed their support for the event and praised SSP Khanna for his initiative. They have promoted the event on their social media pages, encouraging residents of Khanna to participate in various sports activities and join the cause against drug abuse.

The Khanna police department has been running a strong campaign against drugs, and this sports event is an innovative way to further spread the message across the community. By involving young people in sports and promoting a drug-free lifestyle, the event aims to instill a sense of responsibility and encourage positive choices.

SSP Kondal urges all residents of Khanna to actively participate in the sports event and show their support for the cause against drugs. With a large turnout expected, the Athletics Meet promises to be a powerful platform to raise awareness and inspire positive change in the fight against drug abuse.