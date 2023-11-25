Young Innovators Launch All-Star Advent Calendar to Support Mental Health

A group of creative young individuals from North Devon are making waves in the mental health support movement launching the highly anticipated 2023 All-Star Advent Calendar. This innovative initiative, organized Spark UK, aims to raise awareness and funds for mental health charities Beyond and Place2Be.

Stepping away from traditional approaches, Spark UK is an influential non-profit mental health organization that develops lessons, resources, and campaigns targeting the mental well-being of young people in various educational settings. Established during the pandemic, the organization was founded a group of passionate teenagers from Ilfracombe who were disheartened the inadequate mental health provision available to people their age. Determined to make a change, they embarked on a mission to spark conversations, eliminate the stigma surrounding personal struggles, and enhance educational efforts around mental health.

The All-Star Advent Calendar, now in its third year, is an online platform that showcases well-known personalities who have dedicated themselves to promoting mental health awareness. Throughout the month of December, a new celebrity video will be unveiled daily, offering valuable insights and advice on mental health. Previous years have featured influential figures such as Dame Judi Dench, Stephen Fry, Fearne Cotton, and Emma Thompson, attracting a considerable audience and gaining considerable praise.

To kick off this spectacular event, a grand concert will be held at Exeter Cathedral on December 1st, featuring captivating performances Devon school choirs and other local talents. Attendees will also have the opportunity to listen to inspiring talks from prominent individuals. The event will be livestreamed nationwide, ensuring that schools and students across the country can participate and benefit from the valuable and educational content.

The success of this event and the All-Star Advent Calendar would not be possible without the generous support of sponsors, with headline sponsor Philip J Milton & Company Plc leading the way. Phillip Milton, Managing Director of Philip J Milton & Co Plc, emphasized the importance of prioritizing the mental health of young people, praising Spark UK for their impressive work and commitment to making a difference.

The 2023 All-Star Advent Calendar will be available to view online, bringing together celebrities, young people, and a committed audience to raise awareness and funds for mental health support. Don’t miss out on this unique and impactful initiative – visit https://www.sparkuk.co.uk/ for more information and to be a part of the movement.

FAQ

What is the All-Star Advent Calendar?

The All-Star Advent Calendar is an online platform organized Spark UK that features renowned personalities who contribute their voices and experiences to raise awareness of mental health. Each day in December, a new celebrity video is unveiled to inspire and educate.

Which mental health charities are supported the All-Star Advent Calendar?

The All-Star Advent Calendar aims to raise funds for mental health charities Beyond and Place2Be, which focus on supporting mental well-being in young people.

How can I watch the launch event and access the All-Star Advent Calendar?

The launch event and the All-Star Advent Calendar can be accessed online. Livestreamed nationwide, the content will be available to schools and students across the country. For more information, visit https://www.sparkuk.co.uk/.