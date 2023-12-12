Celebrities Join Forces to Fight Against Indonesia’s Dog and Cat Meat Trades

Summary:

More than 30 celebrities from the entertainment and fashion sectors have joined forces to call for an end to the brutal dog and cat meat trades in Indonesia. In a heartfelt letter addressed to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, these influential figures are urging the government to take immediate action to stop the cruel practices involved in the trades, which subject millions of animals to horrific abuse and suffering annually. This collective plea comes as public pressure mounts on Indonesia to address the issue of dog and cat meat consumption, with high-profile rescue efforts and educational campaigns shedding light on the cruelty of the trade. While the Indonesian government has taken some steps to address the issue in the past, such as banning the sale of dog meat in public markets, further action is required. This joint letter from celebrities is seen as a significant step forward in the fight to ban animal cruelty, leveraging their wide-reaching platforms to raise awareness and spur action from both corporations and governments.

Instead of quoting the joint letter, the celebrities called for an immediate end to the cruel dog and cat meat trades in Indonesia, highlighting the overwhelming opposition from Indonesian citizens and international visitors who are committed to protecting animals from exploitation.

In recent years, efforts organizations like Humane Society International (HSI) and Animal Friends Manado Indonesia (AFMI) have gained momentum in bringing attention to the issue. Together, they successfully closed down the Tomohon Extreme Market, which was estimated to facilitate the sale and slaughter of 130,000 dogs annually. The closure resulted in the rescue of surviving dogs, marking a significant milestone in the fight against the dog and cat meat trades.

The joint letter from these celebrities is expected to amplify the calls for action. With their combined platforms reaching millions of people worldwide, it is hoped that the renewed focus on the issue will push corporations and governments to finally take concrete steps to completely eradicate the Indonesian dog and cat meat trades. There is growing optimism that this collective effort will bring about significant change and ultimately put an end to the immense suffering inflicted upon countless animals each year.