All-Star Giveback Foundation Hosts Thanksgiving Giveaway in Metro Detroit

The All-Star Giveback Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping communities in need, has an exciting event planned to bring joy and holiday cheer to thousands of residents in metro Detroit this Thanksgiving. The annual All-Star Giveback: Thanksgiving Edition will be an incredible opportunity for families to receive much-needed food assistance during the holiday season.

On Tuesday, November 21st, at 11 a.m., the River Rouge High School located on 1460 W. Coolidge Highway will be buzzing with excitement as the giveaway kicks off. The All-Star Giveback Foundation will generously distribute over 3,000 turkeys and food baskets on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is made possible thanks to the collective efforts of several influential figures and organizations. Leading the charge is Tarence Wheeler, who has always been committed to making a positive impact within his community. Joining him are well-known public figures such as multi-platinum and Emmy-winning nominee rapper, Big Sean, through his Sean Anderson Foundation. Former NBA players including Derrick Coleman, Willie Burton, Rick Mahorn, Earl Cureton, Grant Long, and James “Buddha” Edwards will also be present to aid the cause.

The event has garnered the support of many sports and entertainment greats. Actor and author Hill Harper, along with former NFL players Herman Moore, Lomas Brown, Rob Sims, and Calvin Johnson, will be lending their support to the cause. Additionally, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Wayne County Sheriff Ray Washington, and Michigan State Governor Gretchen Whitmer, along with Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, will be in attendance to show their solidarity and support.

The All-Star Giveback: Thanksgiving Edition represents the true spirit of giving and community engagement. It serves as a shining example of how individuals from different walks of life can come together to make a significant difference in the lives of those less fortunate. This event will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact, creating memories of gratitude and goodwill that will resonate with both the organizers and recipients for years to come.

FAQs

Q: Can anyone participate in the giveaway?

A: Yes, the giveaway is open to all metro Detroit residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

Q: Is there a limit on the number of turkeys and food baskets per family?

A: The All-Star Giveback Foundation aims to provide assistance to as many families as possible. However, due to the high demand, there may be limitations on the number of turkeys and food baskets per family.

Q: How can I support the All-Star Giveback Foundation?

A: You can support the All-Star Giveback Foundation volunteering your time, making a donation, or spreading awareness about their initiatives within your community. Contact the foundation directly for more information on how to get involved.

Q: Will there be any additional resources or services available during the giveaway?

A: While the primary focus of the event is to distribute turkeys and food baskets, the All-Star Giveback Foundation often collaborates with local organizations to offer additional resources such as winter clothing, healthcare information, and other essential services.