Celebrities Rally Behind Fundraiser Event for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital Karachi

Prominent celebrities are speaking out against the recent cancellation of a highly anticipated fundraiser event for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Karachi. The event, which aimed to raise funds for the construction of the hospital, had its No-Objection Certificate (NOC) revoked the Islamabad Capital Territory administration.

President Alvi expressed concerns about the implications of halting the fundraising efforts, as it could potentially lead to delays in providing much-needed cancer care in Karachi. With the country’s largest port city lacking a comprehensive cancer treatment facility, the cancellation of the event puts countless patients at risk.

Celebrities have taken to social media to voice their support for the hospital and its fundraising efforts. Singer and humanitarian activist Shehzad Roy appealed to authorities, emphasizing the importance of the hospital’s work stating, “Pakistan does not produce any cancer medicine locally. In this kind of situation, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital is a blessing. Please allow them to host this event and raise funds.”

Cricketer Shadab Khan also joined in urging the authorities to reconsider their decision. Highlighting the crucial role that cancer hospitals play in society, he stated, “Cancer hospitals are essential for us, and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital has always done amazing work.”

Meanwhile, TV anchor Rabia Anum encouraged individuals to donate directly to the hospital, emphasizing the need to prioritize philanthropy over politics. Her message resonated with many, as celebrities and ordinary citizens alike showed their solidarity with the hospital and its mission.

Earlier this year, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre received certification from the prestigious Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI) Certification Program, cementing its status as a leading institution in cancer care. This recognition places Pakistan sixth in the world for cancer care, with the country emerging as a pioneer in the field within South Asia.

As the controversy surrounding the cancellation of the fundraiser event continues to unfold, the support and rallying cries from celebrities shed light on the vital role that hospitals like Shaukat Khanum Memorial play in providing accessible and quality cancer care for those in need.